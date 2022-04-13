Lakeland Cultural Arts Center will present “The Tangled Skirt,” by Steve Braunstein, for one weekend only in both Warrenton and Littleton later this month.
Sponsored by the Littleton Lions Club, the murder mystery is directed by John DuVall and stars DuVall and Elyce Brown, a veteran of the Lakeland stage.
In Littleton the show will be held at Lake Gaston Coffee Co., 104 Wellington Way, Thursday and Friday, April 28 and 29, at 7:30 p.m. The Warrenton shows will be held in the event space on Main Street next to George’s Family Restaurant, 111 N. Bragg Street, on Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 1, at 2:30 p.m.
DuVall describes “The Tangled Skirt” as an homage to film noir movies of the 1940s and ‘50s, and said the audience won’t quite know who is good and who is bad as things unfold with twists and turns.
Brown plays a mysterious, ice cold femme fatale and DuVall, a gumshoe storyteller drifter; they meet each other in a deserted bus station at midnight.
The characters, DuVall said, are complex, with specific objectives, things they are trying to hide and things they are trying to get from the other, with their roles constantly reversing.
Seating is limited for the 90-minute show. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
Doors open one hour before showtime. Beer and wine will be available for purchase before each show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.