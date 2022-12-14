The Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. invites Warren County residents to the “Black Nativity Durham” production on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.; Dec. 17 at 3 or 8 p.m.; and Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
“Black Nativity” is a soulful gospel musical play celebrating the birth of Jesus. The play is produced by Franklin County native Wendell Tabb and Xavier Cason.
The musical will be held at Hillside High School in the John H. Gattis-Wendell Tabb Theater, 3727 Fayetteville St., Durham. Tickets range from $15-$20 and can be purchased on EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/weekend-with-the-deltas-at-black-nativity-durham-2022-tickets-476833721497.
A portion of the proceeds will support the chapter’s public service initiatives.
