Warren County 4-H will offer a chance to make butter and cheese, and visit a dairy heritage museum in Raleigh as part of Got Milk? Day on July 19.
Join Agriculture agent Matthew Place of NC Cooperative Extension’s Warren County Center to make butter and cheese, and take an afternoon tour of the NC State University Randleigh Dairy Heritage Museum in Raleigh, which will include ice cream at the end.
Activities are geared toward ages 8-18 and will be held from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The class limit is 12. Participants must be registered on 4-H Online.
The pick up and drop off location will be Warren County Cooperative Extension, located at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton. The cost is $15 per 4-H’er. Participants will also need to bring money for lunch at Bojangles.
To register for the event, go to go.ncsu.edu/gotmilk. For more information, contact Annie Poythress, 4-H program assistant at 252-257-3640.
