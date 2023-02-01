As people increasingly read and listen to books on their smartphone or tablet, they’re discovering one of the best resources is their local public library. Warren County residents can access a wide selection of popular digital ebooks and audiobooks and digital magazines free from Warren County Memorial Library.
With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by downloading Libby, the award-winning reading app from Overdrive, or visiting https://einc.overdrive.com.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer e-books, e-audios, and e-magazines to patrons,” said Library Director Christy Bondy. “The library is now available 24/7 through Overdrive. The E-inc Consortium will provide our community with access to over 37,000 titles, including best sellers, classics, and much more.”
Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with Warren County Memorial Library’s digital collection. This locally selected collection offers ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines, including bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from many subjects, including mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
Readers may start reading or listening for free with a valid library name and card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, and Chromebook. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle.” All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
To get started enjoying ebooks, audiobooks and more, download Libby or visit https://einc.overdrive.com. Readers can use the award-winning Libby app to enjoy digital books on any device. The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990.
