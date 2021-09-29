As temperatures begin to drop and leaves transform from green to shades of yellow, red and orange, Warren County Memorial Library is offering a variety of programs — both virtual and in-person — for the month of October.
Library Director Cheryl Reddish previously told the newspaper that the library is continuing a number of programs that were introduced during its Summer Reading Program and will be offering new opportunities for children, youth and adults this fall.
Those visiting the library are asked to wear masks. Social distancing is observed. Warren County Memorial Library will continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15, and will observe Banned Books Week through Oct. 2. Resources are available at the library via QR codes, learning links and books.
Living with Tech help with devices, email, computers, the internet and more is available by visiting the library or calling 252-257-4990.
Digital career resources that are available include Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center via NC Live at nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=418 and Cypress Resume via NCLive at nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=424.
Visit the library’s community room on Friday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. to watch “Spider-Man: Far from Home” as part of the Fun Friday Films series. The movie, rated PG-13, has a two-hour, nine-minute runtime.
Joining the library’s regular features will be Super Simple Songs, featuring Ms. B. The activity will debut at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at the library and will be available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
People of all ages can stop by the library for more Read with Pete activities on Saturday, Oct. 23. Participants can read some of Pete’s best books in the library’s Pete the Cat reading area. Children can pick up a Pete the Cat bag.
Warren County Memorial Library will celebrate Halloween with special activities at the library from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, with “Pumpkin Patch — Library Style.” Costumes are optional. “The CheckersTV Halloween Special Episode” will be shown in the community room and is available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
The library’s Teen Anime & Manga Book Club meets every other Monday at 3 p.m. The Oct. 11 meeting may be accessed at tinyurl.com/WCMLOctAnime1. The meeting ID is 858 7059 2836, and the password is 439194. The Oct. 25 meeting will be avialble at tinyurl.com/WCMLOctAnime2. The meeting ID is 822 0814 4033, and the password is 942489.
Ongoing activities include the following:
• CheckersTV library programs on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. view anytime at facebook/com/warrencounty memorial library/live.
• NC Kids Digital Library, which may be accessed via library card or NC Kids Card at nckids/overdrive.com. The digital library includes hundreds of ebooks and videos geared toward school-aged children.
• Just for Kids Streaming Collection, which may be accessed via NC Live by going to nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=442. The platform includes popular children’s media, such as “Sesame Street,” “Franklin,” “Arthur” and “Reading Rainbow.”
• Ms. B’s Brilliant Books featuring: Preschool Stories, Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; I Can Read Chapter Books, Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.; and Terrific Toddler Tales, Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. The programs are available anytime at facebook/com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
• Crafty Crochet with Miss Tiff, Thursday, Oct. 21, at noon. The program is available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
• Relaxation Corner: Adult Coloring, Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at the library.
• Watch and Learn featuring “The Next Frontier: From the Moon to Mars.” Available via Access Video On Demand at NCLive.org at nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=379.
• Homework Help Resources from NC Live featuring Learning Express Library at nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=219.
Warren County Memorial Library is at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. View the library’s full calendar of activities and access other resources via the library website at wcmlibrary.org. For more information, call the library at 252-257-4990.
