This past Saturday at the Warren County Farmers Market was a beautiful, breezy day with over 280 people in attendance.
This Saturday, come to the market to see what swam in from the North Carolina coast. Freshly caught shrimp will be available, along with plenty of locally grown fruits, vegetables and meats, along with handcrafted artisan goods.
Market organizers say that an amazing weekend starts at the Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m.-noon each Saturday at the Warren County Health Department, located at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
