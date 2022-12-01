Just in time for holiday shopping, the Warren County Arts Council is hosting a Holiday Market this weekend. Market hours are Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1-5 p.m. to correspond with Preservation Warrenton’s “Come Home to Christmas” tour of historic homes.
The site for the Holiday Market is the fellowship hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church on North Main Street, Warrenton, one of 11 properties on the tour.
John DuVall, Arts Council chairman, said that eight local artists and artisans would participate in the Holiday Market.
“There will be great gift items ranging in price from $5 to $150,” DuVall said.
Available for purchase will be paintings, handmade jewelry, wreaths, body and bath products, and photography.
Also, there will be information on the Warren County Arts Council and sign-up sheets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.