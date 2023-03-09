This mural by Warrenton artist Michael Layne depicts a scene of tranquility as two children discover a world of imagination and exploration through reading. Appropriately, the mural may be viewed on Warrenton’s Front Street, right across from the Warren County Memorial Library.
