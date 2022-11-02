Captain America (2-year old Charlie Rose) visits the Warren County Farmers Market this past Saturday and purchases chicken from Victor Hunt, co-owner of Fowl Play Poultry Farm, LLC. This Saturday, Nov. 5, brings closure to the regular 2022 market season with the Holiday Market featuring more than 25 local vendors with vegetables, meats, baked goods and peanut brittle, plants, crafts, Christmas ornaments and more. The event will be held at the Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
