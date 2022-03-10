Many local incumbents will face no opposition in the May 17 Primary Election. The filing period for the upcoming Primary closed at noon on Friday, March 4.
The State Board of Elections specifies that all registered voters are eligible to vote in the upcoming Primary Election. Voters who are affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for that party. However, unaffiliated voters may choose to receive a ballot for any party: Democratic, Libertarian or Republican.
On the local ballot, races for seats on the Warren County Board of Education are considered to be nonpartisan. The three incumbents whose seats are up for election this year filed for re-election: Victoria Lehman for District 1, Linda Byrd-Russ for District 2 and Ebony Talley-Brame for District 4. None of these candidates faces opposition.
Locally, there are two contested races, both of which will appear on the Democratic ballot. Running for Warren County Sheriff are Keishawn Mayes and John Branche. The race for the seat on the Warren County Board of Commissioners representing District 3 includes three candidates: incumbent Victor Hunt and challengers Barbara Espinosa and John Bullock.
Other Warren County races will appear as uncontested on the Democratic ballot: Tare (T) Davis for board of county commissioners representing District 2, Bertadean Williams Baker for board of county commissioners representing District 4, Lisa F. Blalock for clerk of superior court.
Other races that will appear on the ballot are as follows:
Democratic Primary
US Senate: Constance (Lov) Johnson, Rett Newton, Chrelle Booker, Cheri Beasley, Greg Antoine, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Tobias LaGrone, Marcus W. Williams, James L. Carr, Jr., B.K. Maginnis and Robert Colon
US House of Representatives District 1: Julian C. Bishop, Sr., Don Davis, Erica D. Smith and Jason Albert Spriggs
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3: Lucy Inman
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5: Sam J. Ervin IV
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8: Carolyn Jennings Thompson
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9: Brad A. Salmon
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10: Gale Murray Adams
NC Court of Appeals Jude Seat 11: Darren Jackson
NC State Senate District 3: Valerie Jordan and Ernestine (Byrd) Bazemore
NC House of Representatives District 27: Michael H. Wray and Jerry McDaniel
NC District Court Judge District 9B Seat 1: Ben Hunter
Republican Primary
US Senate: Jen Banwart, Ms. Lee A. Brian, Benjamin E. Griffiths, Charles Kenneth Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Pat McCrory, Drew Bulecza, Ted Budd, Leonard L. Bryant, Kenneth Harper, Jr., Mark Walker, Marjorie K. Eastman, David Flaherty and Debora Tshiovo
US House of Representatives District 1: Brent Roberson, Sandy Roberson, Brad Murphy, Will Aiken, Sandy Smith, Billy Strickland, Henry Williams II and Ernest Reeves
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3: Richard Dietz
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5: Trey Allen, April C. Wood and Victoria E. Prince
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8: Julee Tate Flood
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9: Beth Freshwater Smith and Donna Stroud
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10: John M. Tyson
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11: Michael J. Stading and Charlton L. Allen
NC State Senate District 3: Bobby Hanig
NC House of Representatives District 27: Wes Tripp
District Attorney District 11: Mike Waters
Libertarian Primary
US Senate: Shannon W. Bray
