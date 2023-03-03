The North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Northeast Regional Beef Conference will be held from 1-4 p.m. on March 17 at Sunrise Ridge Farm, 222 Sunrise Ridgway Farm Lane, Warrenton.
Lunch, sponsored by the North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association, will be held at noon.
Presentations will focus on new VFD regulations, external parasite controls, weaning scenarios and an industry update. The event qualifies for one hour of K, D, N and X pesticide credits.
Preregistration is requested. To register, go to go.nscu.edu/northeastbeefconference or contact Matthew Place at 252-257-3640.
