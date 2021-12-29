For Betty Rollinson and Deborah Robertson, the name of Friends Two is perfect for the gift and craft store they operate on Warrenton’s Main Street. Not only are they longtime friends, but they also share a long of crafting, especially projects they can work on together.
The store, housed in the former Hunter Drug Company building, opened in 2010 about a month after the retirement of longtime Hunter’s pharmacist Alpheus “Doc” Jones, Jr.
Rollinson and Robertson both worked at Hunter Drug Company. Today, they have worked at the Main Street building together for 31 years, taking into consideration its time as Hunter Drug Company and Friends Two.
The friends credit Doc Jones with suggesting the idea of opening a gift store. They also credit him with naming the business. Rollinson and Robertson were trying to narrow down a list of potential names when Doc suggested “Friends Two.” The name of “Two Friends” had been on Robertson’s list.
Since 2010, Friends Two has developed a reputation for bring the place to go when you want an orangeade, want to start a knitting or crocheting project, need a greeting card or need a special gift.
Customers love to stop by to see what Rollinson and Robertson have been making as well. They sell a variety of their handmade or handpainted crafts at Friends Two. Popular items include aprons and baby blankets. If what a customer wants is out of stock, Rollinson and Robertson try to find the color and fabric they want.
The two friends often take orders for memory quilts, made from a loved one’s clothes, and T-shirt quilts.
Everyday objects such as jugs, bottles and saws become unique canvases for paintings.
Even items that other people are ready to discard can become decorative pieces in the hands of Robertson and Rollinson. Recently, someone gave them a collection of Christmas ornaments (balls), and someone else gave them a large wreath made of artificial greenery. The two friends glued 140 balls of varying sizes, along with other decorative items, onto the wreath, transforming it into a colorful, sparkling work of art perfect for a door or wall.
People who love knitting or crocheting also love Friends Two, no matter the skill level. The store carries yarns, knitting needles, crochet hooks and more. Customers are welcome to bring their work to the store, sit at a table and enjoy spending time with fellow crafters. Often Rollinson and Robertson join in. They are ready to help when needed.
Friends Two also carries flags, some jewelry, wind chimes, soaps, knives, greeting cards and other gift items.
The soda fountain, original to Hunter Drug Company, is still located near the front door. Customers can still get vanilla Cokes, orangeades, lemonades, ice cream and milkshakes. Rollinson and Robertson use the same milkshake machine and juicer that they have used for years, and are likely original to the store.
Orangeades are the most popular treats, but there is a customer who stops by for butter pecan ice cream when vacationing in the Lake Gaston area.
Friends Two had to adapt during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, closing for about a month before reopening with fewer hours of operation. Throughout the pandemic, even when the store was closed, Rollinson and Robertson sewed masks, making more than 3,000.
In a time when more people shop online, Friends Two specializes in offering items that may be hard to find online in a setting where customers feel like they are among friends.
“Business has slowed down some due to the internet and people ordering online, but we still have faithful customers that come no matter what. That means a lot,” Rollinson said.
While many customers hail from Warren County, people from other areas in North Carolina and other states, including Maryland, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, stop by when they are in the area. One customer always comes in around Christmas. Another comes in to buy soap when vacationing in the area.
When asked what they enjoy most about operating Friends Two, Rollinson and Robertson answered at the same time, “the people.”
“Someone came in and said, ‘You know everyone, and they know you,’” Robertson said.
“When you make a quilt and know how much it will mean to them, I love this,” Rollinson said.
New and longtime customers grow to love Rollinson and Robertson, two friends who make them feel like part of the family whenever they walk through the doors of Friends Two.
Friends Two, located at 126 S. Main St., Warrenton, is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 252-257-1604 or visit the store’s Facebook page.
