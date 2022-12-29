Warren County Schools announces the winners of the Districtwide Science and Engineering Fair held on Friday, Dec. 9.
The top projects from each school competed. First place winners in each category at the district level have the option of advancing to the State Regional Science Fair.
Districtwide winners
Elementary School
Third Grade
1st place: Ohoud Ashaif, “Measures of Force and Gravity,” Northside Elementary School
2nd place: Terrence Williams, “Lava Lamps,” Mariam Boyd Elementary School
3rd place: Letalia Hardy, “The Balloon Powered Car,” Mariam Boyd
Fourth Grade
1st place: Marianne Aguilar, “A Bloody Mess and How to Clean It,” Mariam Boyd
2nd place: Aaden Cheek, “Denser Than You Think: All About Density,” Mariam Boyd
3rd place: Madison Bruce, Northside
Fifth Grade
1st place: Laniyah Williams, “Which Substance will Dissolve the Skittles the Fastest?” Northside
2nd place: Cemiyah Harris, Northside
3rd place: Javion Richardson, “Soda Explosion,” Mariam Boyd
Middle School
Junior Division)
Biological Sciences A
1st place: Larry Lopez Moreno, “Effects of Different Liquids on the Growth of Plants,” Warren County Middle School
Physics
1st place: Waldo Mejia, “Construct a Light Bulb,” WCMS
Chemistry
1st place: Jayvon Bassett, “What Makes Ice Melt Faster?” WCMS
2nd place: Cameron Blackburn, “Best Way to Remove a Stain,” WCMS
3rd place: Maliyah Levister, “Creating Bath Bombs,” WCMS
High School
(Senior Division)
Biological Sciences A
1st place: Angel Talley, “Celery Colored Water Race,” Warren Early College High School
2nd place: Braelynn Cruz, “Effects of Dishwashing Soap on the Growth of Vigna radiata,” Warren County High School
3rd place: A’sheala Jones, “Mold Growth: Warm or Cold,” WECHS
Biological Sciences B
1st place: Stephanie Green, “BanDNAna,” WECHS
2nd place: Morgan Davis and Zeniyah Hargrove, “Heart Rates Lab,” Warren New Tech High School
3rd place: Demetrius McKinzie, “Are Your Eyes Playing Tricks on You,” WECHS
Chemistry
1st place: Juniper Cumming, “Get Smaller Teeth,” WECHS
2nd place: Adrianne Aguilar, “A Bloody Mess! (And how to clean one),” WECHS
3rd place: Saniyah Perry, “Can you Change the Rate of Reaction by Changing the Particle Size?” WCHS
Earth and Environmental Sciences
1st place: Nicole DeSantiago,“Evaporation and pH,” WNTHS
2nd place: Bradley Cunningham, “Salty to Pure,” WNTHS
3rd place: Claira Broce, “Crystal Growth,” WECHS
Engineering
1st place: Christian Hendricks, “Fly Train,” WNTHS
2nd place: Ula Ashaif, “Let’s Get Lit,” WECHS
3rd place: Jonathan Boothe and Tyjee Covington, “DIY Microscope,” WCHS
Physics
1st place: Eunique Loyd, “Lemon-Powered Light, WCHS
2nd place: Kendall Collier, “Hot and Cold,” WNTHS
3rd place: Luis Malagon-Rosas, “How Strong Are Sticky Notes?” WECHS
