Warren County Schools announces the winners of the Districtwide Science and Engineering Fair held on Friday, Dec. 9.

The top projects from each school competed. First place winners in each category at the district level have the option of advancing to the State Regional Science Fair.

Districtwide winners

Elementary School

Third Grade

1st place: Ohoud Ashaif, “Measures of Force and Gravity,” Northside Elementary School

2nd place: Terrence Williams, “Lava Lamps,” Mariam Boyd Elementary School

3rd place:  Letalia Hardy, “The Balloon Powered Car,” Mariam Boyd

Fourth Grade

1st  place: Marianne Aguilar,  “A Bloody Mess and How to Clean It,” Mariam Boyd

2nd place: Aaden Cheek, “Denser Than You Think: All About Density,” Mariam Boyd

3rd place: Madison Bruce, Northside

Fifth Grade

1st place: Laniyah Williams, “Which Substance will Dissolve the Skittles the Fastest?” Northside

2nd place: Cemiyah Harris, Northside

3rd place: Javion Richardson, “Soda Explosion,” Mariam Boyd

Middle School

Junior Division)

Biological Sciences A

1st  place:  Larry Lopez Moreno, “Effects of Different Liquids on the Growth of Plants,”  Warren County Middle School

Physics

1st place: Waldo Mejia, “Construct a Light Bulb,” WCMS

Chemistry

1st place: Jayvon Bassett, “What Makes Ice Melt Faster?” WCMS

2nd place: Cameron Blackburn, “Best Way to Remove a Stain,” WCMS

3rd place: Maliyah Levister, “Creating Bath Bombs,” WCMS

High School

(Senior Division)

Biological Sciences A

1st  place: Angel Talley, “Celery Colored Water Race,” Warren Early College High School

2nd place: Braelynn Cruz,  “Effects of Dishwashing Soap on the Growth of Vigna radiata,” Warren County High School

3rd place: A’sheala Jones, “Mold Growth: Warm or Cold,” WECHS

Biological Sciences B

1st place: Stephanie Green, “BanDNAna,” WECHS

2nd place: Morgan Davis and Zeniyah Hargrove, “Heart Rates Lab,” Warren New Tech High School

3rd place: Demetrius McKinzie, “Are Your Eyes Playing Tricks on You,” WECHS

Chemistry

1st place: Juniper Cumming, “Get Smaller Teeth,” WECHS

2nd place: Adrianne Aguilar,  “A Bloody Mess! (And how to clean one),” WECHS

3rd place: Saniyah Perry, “Can you Change the Rate of Reaction by Changing the Particle Size?” WCHS

Earth and Environmental Sciences

1st place: Nicole DeSantiago,“Evaporation and pH,” WNTHS

2nd place: Bradley Cunningham, “Salty to Pure,” WNTHS

3rd place: Claira Broce, “Crystal Growth,” WECHS

Engineering

1st place: Christian Hendricks, “Fly Train,” WNTHS

2nd place: Ula Ashaif, “Let’s Get Lit,” WECHS

3rd place: Jonathan Boothe and Tyjee Covington, “DIY Microscope,” WCHS

Physics

1st place: Eunique Loyd, “Lemon-Powered Light, WCHS

2nd place: Kendall Collier, “Hot and Cold,” WNTHS

3rd place: Luis Malagon-Rosas, “How Strong Are Sticky Notes?” WECHS