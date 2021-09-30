Warren County Schools has updated guidelines for daily school operations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to address everything from when to return to school after exposure to the virus to how to conduct field trips safely.
During the board of education’s Sept. 14 meeting, Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton said that state legislation requires school boards to vote each month on requirements for wearing face masks.
He added that Warren County Schools takes into consideration health guidance and recommendations at the local, state and federal level as the school system continues to adapt its response to the pandemic, especially the Delta variant.
These guidelines come in addition to the school system’s COVID-19 testing program and vaccine requirements for Warren County Schools’ employees and student-athletes.
“We have taken a very aggressive stance in keeping our schools and community healthy,” Sutton said. “Our main goals are to keep schools open and to minimize exposures.”
Face coverings
Students of all ages are still required to wear face coverings indoors and on buses or any other school-related transportation. Pre-kindergarten students do not have to wear masks when napping. However, students should be spaced apart as much as possible when napping.
School-based staff members are required to wear face coverings indoors whether or not students are present. Face shields do not replace face coverings, but may be worn with them. However, when staff members are alone, they may remove their face masks.
Face mask requirements for Central Service personnel are much the same as those outlined for school-based staffed. Requirements specify that when personnel are in a cubicle or office alone, they may remove their face coverings. However, if someone approaches, they must put their face masks back on.
Isolation rooms
Each school in the district is required to designate an isolation room for students with symptoms that could be COVID-19. Each room will be staffed by a trained attendant.
Students are required to wear face coverings in isolation room.
Students who are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
Students may be excluded from school only for the following NC Department of Health and Human Services-identified COVID-19 symptoms:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Students with these symptoms must have a negative COVID-19 test or alternate diagnosis in order to return to school.
For illnesses not related to COVID-19 such as earache, rash or stomachache, schools should follow normal, pre-pandemic guidelines for when students may return to school.
Exposure to COVID-19
The updated school system guidelines allow students and staff to remain at school if they are exposed to COVID-19 if they are fully vaccinated with no symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three months, have recovered, and have no new symptoms.
Students may remain in school after exposure if face coverings were worn appropriately (over nose, mouth and under chin) and consistently by both the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person.
Meals
Guidelines recommend that students eat outside when possible. Sutton said that he is working with schools to discuss options such as tents, picnic tables and rolling cafeteria tables.
Social distancing is to be maintained as much as possible.
Students may only remove their face coverings while they are eating. The time that students are not wearing face masks should be limited to 15 minutes.
Visitors to schools
Schools are still asked to limit the number of visitors considered non-essential. However, individual schools may determine whom they allow to enter.
Visitors or volunteers must wear face coverings while they are indoors. They should also wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, and maintain physical distance as much as possible.
Field trips
Athletics, hand, Career and Technical Education, JROTC and other co-curricular events are covered by the field trip guidelines.
Warren County Schools will allow day field trips with the following requirements:
• Face coverings must be worn indoors, and on buses or other school-related transportation.
• Physical distancing should be practiced as much as possible through the course of the field trip.
• Seating charts must be used on transportation, and students should not switch seats at any point on the field trip.
• Students should be placed in small groups as much as possible
• School should ensure that students, staff and chaperones follow guidance specified at the field trip site.
Warren County Schools has suspended overnight field trips indefinitely due to the continued spread of the Delta variant
Parent/guardian events
Schools may host open houses and other events for parents/guardians and families virtually or in person if small groups attend at staggered times.
If an event is held at school, those attending must wear face masks, practice proper hand hygiene and maintain social distancing as much as possible. Schools are asked to maintain lists of those attending for potential contact tracing.
Athletics, band, physical education, co-curricular activities
Face coverings are required during indoor activities and practices, and at indoor competitions, whether home or away. Face coverings are optional when outdoors.
Spectators at indoor athletic events are required to wear face masks. At outdoor events, masks are optional, but people should maintain social distancing as much as possible.
Learning for quarantined students
Schools are to follow the attendance policy in cases when students are quarantined: • Daily communication with the student
• Access to learning resources on paper or online
• Students or families should not go for multiple days without receiving individualized communication from their teacher(s).
Students will not be allowed to make up missed assignments for unexcused absences.
A pdf of the updated guidelines is attached.
