Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation has named Dr. Marvin Richardson, vice chief of the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe, to its Public Art Advisory Council, which will continue the work of ensuring that art is ongoing doors to conversations across the state.
The Council, which is comprised of a demographically and geographically diverse group of North Carolinians, is responsible for reviewing letters of intent and grant applications to recommend semifinalists and finalists to ZSR’s Board of Trustees for the Foundation’s Inclusive Public Art Initiative. ZSR’s Board of Trustees makes final decisions regarding grant awards.
Ultimately, the Council has a vital role in ensuring ZSR invests in public art initiatives that share stories of diversity, equality, inclusion and equity as they relate to the people and places of North Carolina, especially those whose stories are often untold or undertold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.