GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club is accepting applications for a $500 college scholarship to be awarded in May. 

To be eligible, applicants must reside in Warren County, be a graduating high school senior or attend Warren Early College High School, and plan to attend a North Carolina college or university.  A check will be made payable to the winner’s college of choice and may be applied towards books, fees or tuition.

Application forms are available by calling Janet Lesser at 252-257-5590.  Completed applications must be mailed to Janet Lesser at 155 Whispering Pines Drive, Macon, NC, 27551,  no later than Wednesday, April 6.