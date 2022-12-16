On Dec. 11, Virginia State University Alumni Association-Greater Triangle Area Chapter members Jeanette Hill, Sherman Faison, Jeanette Hill, Dennis Snead (president), Cicily Marsh (parliamentarian and fundraising chairperson), Timothy James (treasurer), and Nyesha Robinson (sergeant at arms) traveled to Seven Springs Farms and Vineyard, Norlina, to formally introduce GTAC (NC)’s 2022-2023 Seven Springs Farms and Vineyard scholarship recipient to the Williams family of Seven Springs. Chapter members also presented an appreciation plaque to the Williams family of Seven Springs Farms and Vineyard for their service, support and assistance for the inaugural Trojan Takeover at the Vineyard, which provided resources for scholarship endeavors. Pictured are, from the left, Dennis Snead, Jamal Williams, Clara Williams, Jeanette Hill, Rokkel Jones (mother of recipient), Carlton Herbin (recipient), Steven Jones (father of recipient), Cicily Marsh, Preston Williams, Nyesha Robinson,and Timothy James.
