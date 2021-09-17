Turning Point Com-munity Development Corporation in Henderson hosted a six-week Summer Learning Program for kindergarten through sixth-grade students from June 21 through Aug. 6.
The program integrated reading, science, technology, art and math in an interdisciplinary approach to combat summer learning loss.
“This program was educational, informative, spiritual and fun for my children. I look forward to them attending next year,” said one parent.
Another parent stated, “My children learned so much and were excited to attend everyday. We are so grateful for this opportunity.”
Each week, 15 students participated in engaging summer learning, extracurricular activities and off-site field trips.
The weeks featured a different theme that served as the main educational focus. Themes included Bubble Festival, Mega Sports Camp, God’s STEAM Wonder Lab, Cubelets Coding & Robotics, Creativity Central Arts and Center Stage.
Field trips destinations included Emerald Pointe, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Museum of Life and Science, Aycock Recreation Center, Perry Memorial Library, Marbles Kids Museum, United Skates of America, Granville Athletic Park, Edmonds Tennis & Education Foundation and Oxford Arts Center.
A total of 19 students participated in the program throughout the summer. Learning accomplishments included mastery of 26 skills in math and 49 skills in reading.
Turning Point CDC expressed appreciation to Oasis of Hope Ministries and Triangle North Healthcare for making the program possible. Turning Point CDC plans to offer more programs for the community in the future, including an after-school program this fall. For more information, visit turningpointcdc.org/creating-success-after-school.
