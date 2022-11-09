Motorists traveling along Highway 158 Bypass near Warren Plains on Thursday, Nov. 3, must have wondered what was going on at the Warren County Emergency Services/Emergency Medical Services building. In addition to the ambulances that one would expect to find at the site, fire trucks lined the entrance drive, and law enforcement vehicles were on the grounds.
Some time later, some of those vehicles left the site, only to return with lights flashing and sirens wailing. A medical helicopter circled overhead before landing in a designated landing zone.
All of these sights and sounds were part of a special exercise designed to introduce Career and Technical Education students at the middle and high schools levels to careers related to emergency response.
For Warren County Emergency Services Director/Fire Marshal Joel Bartholomew, today’s students are vital to the future of law enforcement, emergency medical services and other related fields. He said that across the state and nation, the number of people entering public safety careers is on the decline. EMS departments across North Carolina are experiencing vacancies.
Robert Hughes, a paramedic with Warren County EMS, approached Bartholomew with an idea about reaching out to students at local schools to spark interest in EMS careers.
“He wanted us to make sure we reached out to the kids, to show our facility and hopefully draw interest,” Bartholomew said.
For Warren County Schools’ Career and Technical Education program, last week’s exercise, also known as the EMS/Public Service Career Expo, was one in a series of exploratory activities allowing students to learn about a range of career options. This year’s exploratory activities will include guest speakers and field trips, among others.
Twenty-seven students in the CTE program at Warren County Middle School and Warren County High School participated. Agencies involved in last week’s exercise included Warren County Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services, the NC Forest Service, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, several local fire departments, Vance-Granville Community College and Duke Life Flight.
Bartholomew described a morning filled with activities that extended into the early afternoon. Following a presentation about the careers EMS has to offer and how to become part of the EMS team, students broke into small groups for a closer look at what is involved in careers related to emergency response. The groups toured the EMS station and an ambulance; learned about Fire Service, Sheriff’s Office and fire department equipment, along with requirements for joining each agency; met with VGCC representatives to learn more about class and career options; discussed how to do hands-on CPR and had a chance to perform CPR on a mannequin.
The exercise concluded with a staged scenario based upon an actual 911 call.
“It showed how we (emergency personnel) would respond if it were a real life event,” Bartholomew said.
The scenario depicted what happened after the call went out to emergency personnel and the role of all agencies involved, including law enforcement, first responders, EMS and, ultimately, a Duke Life Flight crew. A narrator outlined the role of each agency and each step in the emergency response process, including resuscitating a mannequin “patient” and preparing the “patient” for travel on a medical helicopter.
Following the scenario, students had an opportunity to tour the Life Flight helicopter and meet the crew.
Last week’s exercise was successful, Bartholomew said. Emergency Services plans to conduct similar events in the future.
“I was really pleased,” he said.
He noted that several students picked up applications to join local fire departments and others talked with VGCC representatives about entering the EMS field. That made planning and conducting the event worthwhile.
“I would like to thank everyone involved and who came out to make the event happen, and Robert Hughes and his committee on getting it together,” he said.
