Warren and Vance County farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 2 to nominate candidates to serve on the Vance/Warren County Farm Service Agency Committee.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepts nominations each year in certain Local Administrative Areas for individuals to serve on these locally led committees.
“The Aug. 2 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Christeen Crudup, executive director for FSA in Vance/Warren County. “Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in our county.”
This year, Vance/Warren County is accepting nominations for LAA 2, which includes Henderson, Kittrell, Sandy Creek and Watkins townships, and LAA-4 which includes Fishing Creek, Fork, Sandy Creek and Shocco townships.
Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program and reside in the LAA up for election this year may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee.
A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits.
Nationwide, more than 7,700 members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees.
The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others, and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates. USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote, and hold office.
Producers should contact the Vance/Warren County FSA office about how to get involved.
To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form.
The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 1.
