The Lake Gaston Association has extended invitations to the chairs of the Warren, Brunswick, Halifax, Mecklenburg and Northampton County Boards of Commissioners and supervisors and their respective county managers and county administrators to attend a Five-County Forum on March 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lake Gaston Lions Club at 139 Stanley Road, just off Lizard Creek Road, in Henrico.
This will be the 11th year that the LGA has brought county officials together to discuss area issues and share ideas on possible resolutions.
During the meeting, the president of the Lake Gaston Weed Control Council will give a status update on the continuing program to control obnoxious weeds in Lake Gaston. In addition, discussion will also include a recent increase in the value of residential properties and commercial expansion around Lake Gaston. In addition, counties will have the opportunity to give a presentation.
The forum will be an open meeting under North Carolina and Virginia open meeting laws. The public is welcome to attend.
Minutes of the meeting will be taken by the LGA and provided to participants within a week following the forum.
For more information, contact the LGA office at 252-586-6577 or 1-888-586-6577; or info@lakegastonassoc.com.
