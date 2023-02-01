The Warrenton Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that it appears that the man whose body was found on Jan. 27 died of natural causes. The body was discovered on the footpath at the back of the shopping center on Warrenton’s East Macon Street.
Police Chief Goble Lane spoke with the North Carolina Medical Examiner, who indicated that the man, identified as Woodrow Roberts, age 54, most likely died of exposure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.