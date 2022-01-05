Wintry weather conditions forced the Warren County Board of Commissioners to conduct its Monday night meeting virtually as board members breezed through an abbreviated agenda in less than 30 minutes.
The board addressed a number of items considered to be the most time sensitive and will consider remaining matters from its original agenda for the Jan. 3 meeting on Jan. 19.
Interim county attorney contract
The board approved a contract for attorney Carolyn Thompson to serve as interim county attorney from Jan. 10-June 30, 2022.
Compensation will be in the amount of $33,000 to perform duties that include reviewing contracts for the county and its departments, serving as legal advisor for the board of commissioners and county manager, drafting relevant legal documents, overseeing the engagement of outside counsel as necessary, among other duties. Thompson will receive a separate compensation of $200 per hour for drafting documents and court appearances as requested by the board of commissioners.
Thompson enters the interim county attorney’s position as current county attorney Hassan Kingsberry becomes attorney for Wake Forest this month. Kingsberry, who has served as Warren County attorney since 2017, will complete his last day with the county on Friday.
Interlocal agreement
The board voted to approve an interlocal agreement between Warren and Franklin counties for inspection services related to the expansion of Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC in Norlina.
Under the agreement, Warren County will be responsible for issuance of permits related to the expansion project. Franklin County will perform Level III inspections and provide inspection reports to Warren County. Franklin County will also conduct plan review as needed for required trades, but communication will go through Warren County’s inspection office.
Under the agreement, Warren County will pay Franklin County’s fees as necessary as well as mileage to the job site from the county line.
Vehicles for sheriff’s office
The board approved the purchase of four vehicles for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office through the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association Vehicle and Motorcycle Procurement Program, not to exceed $160,000.
A budget amendment will be presented to the board for approval at a later date.
Armory use fee waiver
The board approved a waiver for Warren County Schools to use the Warren County Armory Civic Center for a meet and greet event with new superintendent Keith Sutton on Jan. 13.
County Manager Vincent Jones said that existing board policy allows for waivers for government institutions, including schools and that the Warren County Board of Education will be considering a policy that would allow the county to use school facilities at no charge.
Agenda items continued to Jan. 19
The board of commissioners moved public comments to a Jan. 19 meeting, along with several other matters originally scheduled to be discussed Monday night.
The board is expected to continue its discussion about the development of an Interstate Overlay District for property bordering Interstate 85. As it considers the matter, the board must determine what uses would be allowed in the proposed district.
The county manager is expected to provide an update on progress related to expanding broadband internet across the county, purchasing a new audio/visual system for the Armory Civic Center and amendments to the Armory Civic Center fee waiver policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.