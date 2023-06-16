COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD PRESENTED—On Tuesday, May 23, Kittrell Job Corps Center received a community service award from the Henderson Salvation Army. Over the past 15 years, KJCC students and staff have supported and participated in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign. Joan Robinson, WBL/Community Outreach coordinator and Lourd Scales, Work-Based Learning student, accepted the award on behalf of Kittrell. The award was present by Captain Joshua Keaton with the Henderson Salvation Army. Robinson coordinated the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Bell Ringing activities. Pictured, from the left, are Lourd Scales, Joan Robinson and Captain Joshua Keaton.
