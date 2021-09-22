Warren County native Betty Crump has established Betty’s Unique Accessories, a pet supply vending machine business.
The Warren County High School graduate now lives in Washington, D.C., but a number of her family members continue to live in the local area, including her mother, Brenda Crump Davis of Warrenton.
Crump earned a degree in Journalism/Mass Communication from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro and works in the healthcare field.
As an entrepreneur, she initially thought about developing customized vending machines with options such as baby care supplies, snacks or beauty products. Then she thought about the pets she saw with their humans at malls and outlets, and she wanted to make pet supplies more readily available to dog and cat parents.
With a lifelong love of animals, Crump wanted to offer something special for people and their pets, like her Yorkie.
“They are just like humans,” she said. “Why not treat them like one of us?”
Currently, Betty’s Unique Accessories can be found at Tanger Outlets in Charleston, S.C., but Crump wants to expand to more locations.
Her pet supply vending machines offer 27 items, such as dog collars, de-wormers, bandanas, sunglasses, shampoo and nail clippers, cat balls and bowties, among other merchandise.
Crump said that her vending machines are equipped with both a credit card reader and money dispenser. They work like any other vending machine: pick the number of an item, and it will drop down for pickup.
Crump hopes to expand her vending machine locations to North Carolina in the future. She is also working on a website and Facebook page with ordering information so that her pet supplies will be available to more people — including residents of Warren County.
Crump continues to stay in touch with Warren County High School classmates and other local family and friends.
She visited Warren County for the Labor Day holiday and returns home when she can to see family and friends in Warrenton, Littleton and Greensboro.
At this point, Crump continues her efforts to build her clientele as she hopes that a growing number of people will think of Betty’s Unique Accessories as the ideal resource for finding products that their four-legged friends need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.