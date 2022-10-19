During its regular work session tonight (Wednesday), the Warren County Board of Commissioners is expected to receive an update on grant funding that would allow for the expansion of broadband internet here. The work session will begin at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Justin DeLancey, senior manager of Government Affairs with Charter Communications, is expected to provide additional information about the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant awarded by the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office to Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications, doing business as Spectrum) to expand broadband service.
The announcement that the GREAT grant was awarded came on Aug. 31. The following day, county government indicated that the grant, in the amount of $4 million, will be used to deploy broadband services to approximately 1,434 households and businesses in the county.
The required match of Spectrum Southeast, LLC is $1,408,229, and the county has expressed a willingness to partner with Spectrum in helping to achieve the match.
A description of the GREAT grant program indicates that the grants help bring high-speed internet to thousands of North Carolinians, businesses and farms in the most rural and remote areas of the state. These state-funded grants are available to private broadband service providers and are designed to connect these areas with broadband as quickly as possible.
In addition to information about local broadband expansion, a number of other items are included on tonight’s meeting agenda, including reports about a Housing Instability Small Grant Pilot Program and study for Warren County Emergency Medical Services substations No. 4 and No. 5.
In addition, the board is scheduled to enter closed session to discuss personnel matters and property acquisition.
