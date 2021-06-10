The Nineteen Twenty-One Project and its partner organizations previously presented information about the play “Seeking Justice,” scheduled for performance Saturday, June 12, but the easing of COVID restrictions will now allow more people to view the production in person.
Performances are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the large courtroom at the Courthouse, 109 S. Main St., Warrenton. A post-performance discussion will follow each show.
In the last COVID order issued by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, occupancy restrictions were relaxed on indoor events. This means that in-person attendance has been increased to 50 percent occupancy in the courtroom. However, precautions will be observed. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask or facial covering of the nose and mouth. The production will also be live-streamed on facebook.com/theWarrenist.
Supporting activities, the Good Eatin’ Food Truck of Henderson and entertainment on Courthouse Square will accompany the courtroom reenactment. On exhibit will be the Seeking Justice Artistic Display, a series of posters with information about the Norlina incident, the lynching, and the attempted extradition of Matthew Bullock.
The performance is free of charge to the public; however, donations will be accepted. The North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, and UNC’s Humanities for the Public Good Initiative provided support for the production of “Seeking Justice.”
The production was developed in observance of the 100th anniversary of the 1921 tragedies at the suggestion of SPARK (Seeking Peace and Reconciling Kinship), a committee of the Warren County Branch of the NAACP. The committee is responsible for Warren County’s work with the Equal Justice Initiative project, which honors lynched victims through a process that includes soil collection, information marker and placement of a monument in Warren County and has the goal of inspiring conversations that will lead to equity, justice and progressive race relations.
