Warren County’s Fall Litter Sweep will begin exactly two weeks from today. As the time rapidly approaches, the Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee hopes that the enthusiasm the community showed during the Spring Litter Sweep will continue this fall.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation lists Sept. 11-25 as the dates for the fall litter clean-up efforts. However, the Keep Warren county Beautiful Committee will focus its efforts for the entire month of September to give local residents more time to work the Litter Sweep into their schedules.
“People can do this anytime during September,” Committee Chairwoman Debbie Formyduval said.
The local Committee was thrilled with the level of local participation during the Spring Litter Sweep in March. More than 50 roads were cleaned over the course of one month.
Before the spring cleanup effort, the committee mailed more than 200 letters to Warren County residents involved with Adopt-a-Highway, local churches and civic organizations to encourage them to participate in Litter Sweep efforts. Formyduval observed that many participants joined in after hearing about the Litter Sweep or by seeing other people clean up litter.
“They asked questions and got involved,” she said. “People are taking more responsibility for the project. They want to see a change in Warren County. If we quit complaining and become involved, we can all initiate change.”
The committee has again mailed letters to churches and civic organizations to encourage them to participate in the Fall Litter Sweep. Members hope that local residents will begin talking about their plans to participate, interest will spread and local enthusiasm will grow throughout the upcoming month.
“We want to set an example for other communities,” Formyduval said.
She and committee members hope that local residents, businesses, the faith-based community and local organizations will join forces to clean up the area.
Supplies, including trash collection bags, gloves, safety vests and pickup sticks are available at the board of elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton. Formyduval encourages those with large volunteer groups to call in advance at 252-257-2114 so that boxes of supplies can be prepared. She asks all volunteers to provide information about the road that they are picking up for the committee’s records.
After a litter pickup project is finished, volunteers may call the local DOT office at 252-257-3938 for a collection truck to be provided.
Formyduval described the Spring Litter Sweep as a “great collaborative effort” between the Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee, the local DOT office and the state Adopt-A-Highway program. She especially praised the DOT in Warren County.
“The local DOT worked very closely with us on this effort,” Formyduval said. “We are very appreciative to Paul Schuster and his team.”
She encouraged local high school students who need to complete volunteer hours toward graduation to consider participating in the Fall Litter Sweep. Formyduval said that the committee can assist students in connecting with a church group to perform their hours and obtain credit.
She also described the Litter Sweep as a project for families to complete together.
“This can be a great family activity,” Formyduval said. “The long-term reward is teaching children to be good stewards of the Earth.”
She hopes there will come a time when Litter Sweeps are not needed, when people will put their trash and recyclables in appropriate bins and not throw them out along roadways.
Until then, Formyduval hopes that local residents will build upon momentum that developed in the spring when many people joined forces to help clean up Warren County.
“In the spring, we saw a sense of community pride in helping to make the quality of life better for all of us,” she said. “We’re all in this together. We will work with you and your group to achieve our ultimate goal of keeping Warren County beautiful.”
Churches and organizations that didn’t receive letters about the Fall Litter Sweep may join the Keep Warren County Beautiful mailing list by calling Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
