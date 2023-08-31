The Warren County Board of Commissioners took the following action during its August regular meeting:
• Approved an application for a grant from Southeast Crescent Regional Commission in an amount up to $500,000, with up to a $100,000 local match, for the Vance-Granville Community College Transportation Training Hub design work. According to its website, the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development, natural resources, and workforce/labor development. SCRC’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 428 counties of the seven-state region.
• Approved a petition for a text amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance to change the wording of the definition for lot width, building setbacks and setback. Becca Mountz, county Planning/Zoning staff consultant, noted that the amendment is for clarity and to further define lot width in the Residential Lakeside district and on cul-de-sacs in all residential areas.
• Approved a petition for a text amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance to increase the built upon area maximum for industrial zoned properties from 36 percent to 75 percent.
• Approved a master agreement between BI-TEK, LLC and Warren County for computer aided mass appraisal software for the Warren County Tax Office in the amount of $85,224.
• Approved the purchase of human resources information system NEOGOV in an amount not to exceed $93,000.
• Approved a resolution authorizing Warren County to request state grant assistance for the asset inventory assessment project for the existing wastewater collection system.
• Approved a fee waiver for the use of the Warren County Civic Center by the Warren County NAACP for a community forum on Sept. 12.
• Appointed Joanne Thompson to the Library Board of Trustees for a three-year term ending on June 30, 2026.
• Appointed Stormie Wiggins to the Potentially Dangerous Dog Appeals Board as a law enforcement representative for a three-year term ending May 31, 2026.
• Reappointed Mary Catherine Harris to the Jury Commission for a two-year term ending on June 30, 2025.
