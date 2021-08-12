Effective Sept. 1, Warren County will name Joel Bartholomew of Warrenton as the new Emergency Services director. Bartholomew joins Warren County from the City of Henderson, with over 15 years of experience; six years were served as a battalion chief.
Bartholomew is excited to serve Warren County in this new role as he begins a new era of his career in public safety as Emergency Services director. Commissioners Bertadean Baker and Walter Powell, who both served on the interview panel along with county administrative staff, are pleased with Bartholomew’s appointment.
“I am pleased that he will be joining us,” stated Commissioner Baker. “He’s from Warren County; he knows the people in the community, and with his experience and certifications he will be a great addition for us.”
Commissioner Powell, a long-term volunteer firefighter in Warren County, added, “I have known Mr. Bartholomew for years. He will be very good for our EMS Department. He knows how to talk to the community, and if there is something he doesn’t know, he will work hard to make sure he learns whatever is needed of him.”
Bartholomew comes on board after the retirement of Dennis Paschall in April of 2021; Paschall had 44 years of service.
Additionally, long-term Emergency Medical Services Captain Christopher Pegram, who has over 16 years with the department, will assume the role of division chief effective Aug. 16.
County Manager Vincent Jones thanks EMS staff, Captain Pegram and Captain Chris Tucker for serving in their interim roles of director and division chief, respectively, and ensuring the health and safety of Warren County residents during the staffing transition.
Warren County Public Utilities announced that long-term county employee Eric St. Sing will take over the Public Utilities director position. As a Warren County employee of over 17 years, St. Sing has taken the initiative to earn all certifications needed for the position. St. Sing assumes the director and operator responsible charge (ORC) roles having earned his final distribution certification in March of 2021.
Warren County also announces the following promotions in Public Utilities: Claude “Scooter” Edwards from crew leader to superintendent and Robert Abbott from utility technician to crew leader.
St. Sing, assumes the director role after the retirement of Macon Robertson in December of 2018; Robertson retired after 21 years of service.
For more information, contact the Warren County Manager’s Office at 252-257-3115.
