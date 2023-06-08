Incident reports
• On May 19, Michael Daxton Sciarabba of Bluegrass Drive, Warrenton, reported arson involving a singlewide mobile home.
• On May 23, Robert Walker Traylor of Forest Lane, Norlina, reported an incident burglary/breaking and entering, and destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a different Forest Lane address. Damage to a single occupancy dwelling was reported.
• On May 22, Brian Burch of St. Anne Road, Hollister, reported an incident of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and communicating threats. Damage to heavy construction/industrial equipment was reported.
• On May 22, Natlie Evans of Haliwa-Saponi Trail, Hollister, reported an incident of someone discharging a firearm near residence (go armed to the terror of people).
• On May 19, Beryl Jones Clary of Brodnax, Va., reported an incident of forgery at a grocery/supermarket on Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, in the former of passing a forged check with the intent to defraud. Involved was a check in the amount of $156.01.
• On May 24, Danielle Shernequa Brame of Henderson reported an incident of obtaining property by false pretense (by defrauding) at a commercial/office building on Main Street, Warrenton. Reported stolen were rent/deposits in the amount of $2,250, and an additional $1,500.
• On May 24, Virginia Sykes of Stanley Road, Henrico, reported an incident of obtaining property by false pretenses online. Reported stolen was $14,040.
• On May 24, Alfredo Espindola Hernand of Lickskillet Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of firing into an occupied dwelling and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (firing a firearm at a residence, damaging a bathroom window). Damage to the window was estimated at $200.
• On May 25, Clifton Thomas Overby of US 401 South, Warrenton, reported an incident of burglary/breaking and entering, felony larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a Downey Road, Norlina, address (entering residence through window, damaging and stealing items). Reported stolen were a safe valued at $3,000, an AK47 valued at $1,200, two pistols valued at $400 each, and a zero turn mower valued at $11,000. A Smartphone valued at $1,500 was reported damaged.
• On May 25, Albert Denard Craig of Kenna Avenue, Norlina, reported an incident of larceny of a firearm, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle at a Burchette Road, Manson address (entering vehicle and stealing firearm). Reported stolen was a pistol valued at $440.02.
• On May 26, Anthony Clanton of Mat Nelson Road, Littleton, reported an incident of larceny in the form of someone running water through a garden hose continuously ($350 worth).
• On May 26, Lake Gaston Supply Company in Littleton reported receiving bad checks for a total of $952.
• On May 29, Malcolm Ray Renn, Jr. of Old Macon Highway, Macon, reported an incident of burglary/breaking and entering, and motor vehicle theft. Reported stolen were two dirt bikes.
• On May 25, Geneva Skipwith of Red Hill Loop Road, Warrenton, reported a lost wallet at a Warrenton location.
• On May 26, Kimberly Mangum of Big Woods Road, Warrenton, reported larceny in the form of a lawn mower taken from residence. Reported stolen was a riding mower valued at $2,500.
• On June 1, Melodi Allen Carroll of Odell Littleton Road, Littleton, reported an incident of larceny of firearm (gun stolen from vehicle). Reported stolen was a revolver valued at $500.
