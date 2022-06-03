Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will host a BBQ Pork Chop Dinner fundraiser on Friday, June 17, from 5-7 p.m.

Plates consist of BBQ pork chops, baked beans, cole slaw, rolls, dessert and water for $10 per plate.  Drive-through pick up or dine-in options are available. 

Preorders are strongly recommended and must be placed by 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, by calling 434-689-2739.

The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Rd. (the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road) in Palmer Springs, Va. 