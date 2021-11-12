Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department will host a free Active Shooter Awareness Seminar from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at the fire department, 790 Lizard Creek Rd., Littleton.
The event is presented by Raymond Hanna with the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Remarks will be provided by Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief R. Lorenzo Wilkins and Major John Branche of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The seminar will provide instruction on how to respond to an active shooter using the Department of Homeland Security’s run/hide/fight methodology.
In addition, the seminar will include information on the If You See Something, Say Something Program and workplace violence. Attendees will learn what actions they can take as civilians during an active shooter incident and what actions they can expect from the responding police officers. They will also learn what behaviors and activities should be recognized and reported.
For more information, contact Betty Mazor at 252-586-0807 or mazorb0807@gmail.com.
