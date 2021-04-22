The Warren County NAACP announces the extension of the deadline for its educational scholarships to May 20. All applications should be emailed or postmarked by this date to the address or email on the instruction sheet.
Two scholarships are available: one need-based and the other academic. Applications and instructions are available from local high school counselors or Warren County Schools’ scholarship portal.
Students who qualify must be residents of Warren County, attend Warren County schools and be accepted to a two- or four-year accredited college or university for the fall 2021 semester.
