The annual Lake Gaston Volunteer Vegetation Survey will be held from Sept. 1-Oct. 31, as volunteers will be documenting aquatic vegetation, both good and bad, around the entire 350 miles of Lake Gaston shoreline.
This survey is a collaborative effort between volunteers from the Lake Gaston Association, North Carolina State University and the Lake Gaston Weed Control Council, but anyone is welcome to come join in on the fun.
This survey is an important tool that goes directly into determining the upcoming management plan for Lake Gaston’s aquatic plant community. The data collected during this survey is used to capture the abundance and diversity of the aquatic plant community and to monitor nuisance species, such as hydrilla and lyngbya. Therefore, volunteering for the survey is a great way for homeowners to actively participate in the management of aquatic plants around their area of the lake.
In order to volunteer, all you really need is access to a boat and a few hours to spend on the lake. The shoreline is divided into survey sites, but volunteers are able to choose sites that are most convenient for them. Prior to the survey, volunteers are issued all of the equipment they will need to survey, including a handheld electronic tablet for data collection.
The equipment can be used from any water vessel, and volunteers don’t have to be an expert at identifying aquatic plants to participate. You will be provided with a plant ID booklet that will cover most of the plants you will encounter at Lake Gaston. We will also provide several videos that will explain the vegetation survey in detail and provide you with some tips on aquatic plant identification.
For more information, contact Jessica Baumann, Extension associate for Lake Gaston with NC State University’s Aquatic Plant Management Program, at aquaticplants@ncsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.