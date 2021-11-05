The Roanoke Valley Veterans Museum will host the second Veteran Talk in the “Briefing Room” on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.
The keynote address, entitled “Pearl Harbor,” will be delivered by Colonel Jim Hogan (USAF Ret.) from the perspective of those who planned and executed the attack. Col. Hogan was in the position of being on the Air Force Command and Staff faculty and communicated with Commander Mitsuo Fuchida, the commander of the attack force.
In a later assignment, Col. Hogan met with General Minoru Genda, the planner of the Pearl Harbor attack.
The presentation will allow those attending to consider what Hollywood got right and what they got wrong.
There will be a question and answer period following the presentation.
The Veterans Museum “So Blessed” quilt fundraising winning ticket will be drawn and the winner announced.
Roanoke Valley Veterans Museum is located at 102 E. North Main St., Littleton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.