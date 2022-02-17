A salary study for town of Warrenton employees showed a number of positions lagged significantly behind their counterparts in other governments in the region. This was the topic of a presentation and lengthy discussion during Monday night’s town board meeting.
A summary of the study, which was conducted by an outside consultant, concluded that current salaries for three of the top four positions showed average deficiencies of $12,000 for the finance director, $35,000 for the town administrator and $60,000 for the public works director/wastewater treatment plant operator combining the two jobs into one, not taking into consideration management of a third department, streets and sanitation, as compared to the next two smallest towns.
In the police department, the chief’s pay showed an average deficiency of $14,000 compared to the next two smallest towns, police sergeant’s pay was deficient by $8,000 and officer pay by $1,000.
The study showed that positions that include recent hires reflect a more competitive rate.
Discussion focused largely on how the town could afford to adopt one of two recommended pay plans ranging from $77,000-$89,000 with a projected shortfall in ad valorem tax revenue, but a possible $60,000 increase in sales tax revenue.
“It’s going to cost us, and it’s going to cost the taxpayers. It’s not going to be easy discussion or easy decisions to make come budget time,” Commissioner John Blalock said.
Town Administrator Robert Davie indicated it would be a challenge to work one of the pay plans into the coming budget.
Mayor Walter Gardner suggested it may be something that is phased in over several years.
Other business
In other matters, the board:
- Approved an update to out-of-town sewer rates, slightly decreasing them from the increase approved last month.
- Approved expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for several water and sewer repair projects.
- Approved a revised Capital Project Ordinance for the South Main Street parking lot.
- Adopted an involuntary commitment transportation plan for the police department.
- Approved a contract with Wilson’s Water Services and Dennis Wilson as a backup operator for the wastewater treatment plant. Wilson is the retired operator at the Oxford facility and is familiar with the local wastewater plant.
- Approved moving forward with plans for SpringFest on Saturday, April 23.
