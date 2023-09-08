The Warren County NAACP, in collaboration with the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice and North Carolina Center for Policing Equity, will convene a community forum on equity in policing on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. The forum will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
The forum will consist of a panel representing law enforcement professionals, academicians, the judiciary, civil rights activists and lay members of the community. Local panel members are the following:
• Rev. Dr. Leonard Frieson, Sr., pastor of Warrenton Missionary Baptist Church and 30-year law enforcement veteran
• Goble Lane, Warrenton chief of police
• John Branche, Warren County sheriff
• Rev. Mary Somerville, first vice president of the Warren County NAACP and chair of the Equal Justice Initiative’s Community Remembrance Project
Other panel members include the following:
• Adam Keith, district court judge for North Carolina’s 9th Judicial District
• Deborah Maxwell, North Carolina NAACP president and member of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice
• Mr. Joyner, North Carolina Central University law professor and the attorney for the North Carolina NAACP
The panel will address questions from the moderator and the audience. Special guests will include Sean Etheridge, director of Law Enforcement Initiatives, Center for Equity in Policing, and Keith Ellison, Minnesota attorney general who was the lead prosecutor in the George Floyd murder case.
The Warren County NAACP indicated that the design of the event is based on Gov. Cooper’s executive order #145/273 which established an advisory task force “to develop and help implement solutions that will eliminate disparate outcomes in the criminal justice system for communities of color.” The Task Force also seeks “to enhance the public’s confidence in police accountability, and to establish partnerships between police and the communities they serve.”
