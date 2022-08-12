John Graham High School’s Class of 1971 held their annual gathering Saturday, Aug. 6, at Buck Spring Park. Fifty-one years after graduation, the Class of 1971 is still thriving, growing and giving back to their community in various ways.
Collin Bullock, class member and retired brick mason, stated that typically, they meet every five years with a very large group of classmates for a meet and greet on Friday evenings and a banquet the following Saturday evening. In between five-year periods, they have small gatherings, such as this year.
And yes, the event was sparse in number, but the energy, laughter and wisdom in the room was quite captivating to me. As I gleaned from conversations and shared information, I developed a greater love for humanity and hope for my vitality and spark for life in the future.
According to Bullock, the John Graham Class of 1971 endured segregation through their sophomore year in school, while completing their junior and senior years integrating Warren County public schools. Bullock, said in general conversation, “I am proud of my classmates. I am working with a lot of well educated people and that is what makes us thrive.”
Still moving through life with great purpose and a sincere value of education, the group’s desire to educate and inform the community is alive and vibrant, as the agenda for the meeting suggested. Shauna Williams, president of The Warren County Community Center Board of Trustees, shared the history and the significance of the community center, and the impact that it is still making today.
In addition, Yarbrough Williams, chairman of the Warren County Democratic Party, shared the state of the party in Warren County and reminded the class of the power of their vote, and the importance of completing the process.
“Don’t just go out and register, but actually vote! Complete the process,” he said.
Bullock also shared the impact the Class of 1971 is still making within Warren County Schools by mentoring and tutoring high school students, sitting in on classes and giving lectures during the school day last school year. According to Bullock, class members are looking forward to volunteering again during the 2022-2023 school year.
