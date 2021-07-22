Members of the Warren County Board of Elections take the oath of office on Tuesday. Pictured, from the left, are Rolanda Hedgepeth, assistant clerk of Warren County Superior Court, who administered the oaths of office; and board members Esther Terry, Betty Mazor, Dominic Taranto and James Roberts. Not pictured: Henry Durham. Terry was appointed as board chairwoman by the governor’s office.
