A collaborative efforts between the Warrenton Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office has led to the identification of the third suspect in the Nov. 28 shooting which occurred near East Franklin and Bragg streets in Warrenton.
The Warrenton Police Department has obtained juvenile petitions on the third suspect and is following up on every lead in an attempt to locate the suspect for apprehension. The police department expresses appreciation to everyone who has called in with information.
