LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

The Warren County Board of Commissioners honors recent county retirees Rebecca (Becky) Harris and Carolyn Boyd during its Monday night meeting. Harris retired after 30 years, 11 months with the Warren County Tax Office. Boyd retired after working 15 years with the county, most recently with Warren County Parks and Recreation. Pictured, from the left, are Commissioner Walter Powell, Commission Chairperson Bertadean Baker, Harris, Commission Vice Chairman Victor Hunt, Boyd, County Manager Vincent Jones and Commissioner Tare “T” Davis.