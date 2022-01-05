OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government have partnered to offer free COVID-19 testing this week.
This week, testing will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 7, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. Testing will be closed for a half-hour lunch break each day.
To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting. Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have the internet or are registering for a minor.
Walk-ins are also welcome.
