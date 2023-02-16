Local veterans were the guests of honor as the Warren County Veterans Service Office held “For the Love of Country” on Friday to honor those who served in the military.
Veterans Service Director Jamytta BellHyman said that some might think that February is an unusual time to honor veterans when Veterans Day is observed in November. She said that people should think of every day as Veterans Day because veterans served every day.
BellHyman recognized her coworker at the Veterans Service Office, Patrina Shearin. They have worked together for 10 years now to assist veterans, their dependents and surviving spouses of veterans and planned the evening as a way to show appreciation to Warren County veterans. BellHyman also recognized everyone involved in making the event, which included dinner and music, possible as a way to honor those who served their country.
“Tonight is the night that we appreciate our veterans,” she said. “We should always appreciate our veterans.”
BellHyman noted that veterans fought for freedom by serving in many critical roles on the battlefield, in the air and on the water. However, they played and continue to play important roles outside of military service through their work in many fields, she added.
“Veterans make the world go round,” she said. “Veterans do it all.”
BellHyman invited veterans to come forward to introduce themselves, tell their branch of service, their primary jobs in the military and what they do or did in civilian life.
The audience met veterans representing various branches of the armed forces. Some served for around two to four years. Others served for 10, 20, and even 30 or more years. No many how long they served their country, the veterans were honored for what they did to protect the country, often gaining skills that proved valuable in their civilian careers.
Before the veterans returned to their seats and the other festivities of the evening began, BellHyman challenged those attending to think about what being a veteran means. She indicated that there was no need for a keynote speaker at the event because what the veterans said was enough.
“If you came here to hear a speech, you heard it,” BellHyman said. “It you came here to hear a superstar, here they are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.