The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council will hold its monthly membership meeting on Thursday July 1, at the Kennon House Restaurant in Gasburg, Va.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m., starting with a Dutch-treat dinner.
Officers from North Carolina Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Recourses will talk about laws and other items of interest at Lake Gaston and the surrounding areas.
The public is welcome to attend.
Those planning to attend are asked to call Brian Goldsworthy at 919 302-6511 or John Dyckman at 252 537-9877.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.