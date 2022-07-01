The Lake Gaston USCG Auxiliary will hold a Boating Safety Class on Saturday, July 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
Training is done by certified instructors, and will include, but is not limited to, existing federal laws, North Carolina and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices. A boating safety card will be presented at completion prior to your leaving.
The class fee is $30 per person, which covers all course materials. The fee is payable at the time of class by check or cash.
All training is conducted under the current state and CDC guidelines for COVID.
Training will be conducted at the Longbridge Volunteer Fire Department, 1679 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
For enrollment or more information, call 252 537-9877.
