Jamal Davis, 49, of Sanford last week entered guilty pleas to two counts each of felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after break/enter, and one count of felony larceny of motor vehicle in relation to thefts from two businesses on US Hwy. 158 business west near Warrenton.
The charges stemmed from a June 2021 theft at the On the Mark gas station and convenience store, and July 2021 theft at Always N Bloom Flowers and Garden Center.
Davis was accused of stealing lottery tickets and a black plastic grocery bag from On the Mark and stealing a Ford F550 from Always N Bloom.
Court documents related to the case indicate that in relation to the theft at Always N Bloom, Davis was accused of stealing the Ford F550, valued at $26,000, causing $200 in damage to the vehicle and a fence gate, and entering and remaining on the premises of the property without authorization. Davis is also accused of stealing landscaping tools valued at $1,400.
After pleading guilty to the breaking and entering, and larceny charges, Davis was sentenced to 20-33 months in the Department of Adult Correction. Work release is recommended. Restitution and attorney fees will be civil judgments.
The following charges were voluntarily dismissed: misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor first degree trespass enter/remain and felony larceny.
Other cases
Additional pleas were entered or judgments handed down during last week’s session of Warren County Criminal Superior Case Management Court. Judge Bryan C. Wilks presided.
• Robert Henry Williams, charge of felony possession of firearm by felon voluntarily dismissed.
• Stephen Michael Boyd, plea of guilty to misdemeanor breaking and entering; sentenced to 45 days in the Warren County Detention Facility; court costs and attorney fees not assessed.
• Willie Carroll Fleming II, plea of guilty to misdemeanor larceny; sentenced to 120 days in the state’s Misdemeanant Confinement Program, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs, $250 restitution and $325 attorney fee; ordered to complete 24 hours of community service within 90 days.
• Marquita Bryant, plea of guilty to misdemeanor larceny; sentenced to 120 days in the state’s Misdemeanor Confinement Program, suspended, 18 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs, $260 attorney fee and $2,392 restitution; ordered to complete 24 hours of community service within 120 days; probation may be transferred to unsupervised upon full completion.
• Christian Cesar Hernandez, charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon-serious injury, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor disorderly conduct by fighting voluntarily dismissed.
• Jaquan Lynch, plea of guilty to misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor flee/elude; sentenced to 45 days in the Warren County Detention Center, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay $500 restitution, court costs and attorney fees; ordered to complete 24 hours of community service within 90 days; charges of felony obtain property by false pretense, reckless driving-wanton disregard, left of center line/grade/curve, speeding, no operators license and misdemeanor resist public officer voluntarily dismissed.
• William Joseph Lynch, plea of guilty to failure to file report/notice unclaim motor vehicle; sentenced to 15 days in the Warren County Detention Center, suspended, six months unsupervised probation; ordered to pay court costs and $100 fine; attorney fees not assessed; charge of felony obtain property by false pretense voluntarily dismissed.
• Rakim Desmond D. Hawley, plea of guilty to felony possession of firearm by felon; sentenced to 12-24 months in the DAC, suspended, 18 months supervised probation; gun seized to be destroyed; ordered to pay court costs and complete 24 hours of community service within 90 days; charges of misdemeanor carrying concealed gun, felony possess/sell/buy alter gun serial number, misdemeanor possess marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possess up to 1/2 ounce marijuana, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell of deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and enter/remain on park premises after hours voluntarily dismissed.
• Abdo Mohamed, plea of no contest and verdict of guilty to charge of misdemeanor possession of greater than 1/2 ounce and less than 1 1/2 ounce of marijuana; sentenced to 30 days in the Warren County Detention Center, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to undergo a substance abuse assessment, complete 24 hours of community service within 90 days, and pay court costs; once in full compliance, may transfer probation to unsupervised.
