Lake Gaston resident Mike Hairston asked the Warren County Board of Commissioners Monday night to issue a stop work order for Hubquarter Landing and to revoke permits for several buildings within the subdivision.
Hairston claimed that the county’s former Planning & Zoning administrator, Ken Krulik, exceeded his authority by issuing building permits without seeking the approval of a modified site plan from the Warren County Board of Adjustment. Hairston claimed that by doing so, Krulik approved modifications to site plans when he did not have the legal authority to do so.
Hairston cited several documents, including a UNC School of Governments blog defining administrative decisions as those “based on clear, objective standards,” and a portion of the county zoning ordinance indicating that a permit becomes void if it fails to comply with plans approved by the board of adjustment or conditions imposed on the conditional use permit.
Hairston also asked the county to declare that vested rights related to Hubquarter Landing have expired. He referred to another UNC School of Government blog describing a vested right as “the right to continue a use or complete a project as it was approved, despite subsequent changes to the ordinance.” He noted a portion of the blog indicating that nothing specifies that these rights can be allowed to continue without expiration.
Hairston claimed that developers at Hubquarter Landing have been able to move forward as if vested rights will never expire.
The Warren County Board of Adjustment will consider Hairston’s concerns and his appeal of Krulik’s administrative decision during a public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
