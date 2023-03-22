Wednesday morning update: The newspaper has learned that Tilman Mitchell has been released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.
The Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School family and the local community are thankful and encouraged as Tilman Mitchell, 17, continues to recover after being struck by a car after getting off a school bus on March 15.
“He is doing well and recovering now,” Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Principal Melissa Richardson told the newspaper on Monday. “His friends have been able to visit.”
The accident drew news coverage across the state with reports that Mitchell, who is in the 10th grade, had just gotten off the school bus and was crossing the street to go to his home when he was hit by a 2022 Tesla Model Y. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to WakeMed.
Richardson said that Mitchell underwent a big surgery on Thursday.
“Since then, he has been on the rising,” she said.
Richardson heard wonderful news when she arrived at work on Friday.
“The kids came up to me and said that Tilman was posting on social media,” she said. “His message was that he is good.”
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School has planned Tilman Day to support Mitchell and his family from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the school, located at 130 Haliwa-Saponi Trail, Hollister. The event will include a car wash, bake sale and more. Indian tacos will be available for $10. Fry bread with honey and sugar will be available for $5.
