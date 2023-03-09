Free COVID-19 Testing will be available March 13-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center. This site also provides Antigen Rapid Flu Tests in addition to the COVID-19 tests.
The NC Department of Health and Human Services will close this testing site on Tuesday, March 28. The Warren County Health Department notes that the county is fortunate to have had this testing site operated by Optum Serve available to local residents for more than a year.
Although the local testing site is closing, residents can get free COVID-19 home tests from these locations: Warren County Health Department, Warren County Senior Center and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department.
Those being tested at the Armory Civic Center should remember the following:
• You do not need an appointment to get a Rapid Test (while supplies are available).
• To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
• Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
• Walk-ins are welcome for PCR tests.
• Call 1-877-562-4828 if you don’t get your results by text or email.
